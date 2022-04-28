news, latest-news,

Fresh of a 31-point win in round four, GWV Rebels takes a largely unchanged side into its clash against the Murray Bushrangers. As part of a triple header showdown at Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval on Sunday, the Rebels will attempt to stifle an in-form Bushrangers' group, who have won three on the trot. Rebels' talent operations manager Brooke Brown said it was pleasing to see players step up against a "much taller and stronger Sydney side at the weekend". "The second quarter was by far the best quarter we have played for the year," she said. "We were able to pile on six goals to Sydney's three points." The Rebels will play from 12.15pm, following the Bendigo Pioneers and Gippsland Power clash from 9.45am. Geelong Falcons and Dandenong Stingrays conclude the fixture from 2.45pm. Under 19s team: B: 3. H. Sinnott, 29. O. Gawith, 19. Hopper HB: 6. Maple, 23. Van Es, 16. L. Lual C: 4. M. McCluggage, 7. Bond, 22. D. Lual HF: 30. White, 5. Cadman, 15. Charleson F: 1. F.Loader, 37. Wright, 34. Tedcastle R: 9. F. Fogaty, 11. C. Molan, 2. Ballantyne INT: 36. McKercher, 21. Sparkman, 13. Freijah, 39. Palmer 23rd Player: 27. A. Molan

