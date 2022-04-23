news, latest-news,

DAVID Altmann is a man in form. The Warrnambool bowler is celebrating a total score of 837 - including a perfect 300 - in the AFL League on Tuesday night. Altmann was later informed it was the second-highest league score at the Timor Street venue. The 33-year-old, who finished third in the Australian Open earlier in April, said practice was behind his streak of form. "I've just been working really hard on my game, taking my time when I bowl and it's been working really well," he said. "I'm doing a bit of practice on weekends and working pretty hard on my game. I was practicing a lot leading into the Australian Open and it's just about keeping it going. "I just felt like game on game I was in the zone and making good shots with the pins falling. Sometimes they don't fall when you're making good shots but it feels like they are at the moment." Altmann will now turn his focus to the Melbourne TenPin Cup, which is locked in for June 11 at Chirnside. MORE SPORT He said the third-place finish at the Australian Open meant he carried confidence into the event. "I'll just keep working on my speeds. When you've got that down pat you've got your basics covered and it was something I worked on before the Australian Open," Altmann said. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/6b332d75-b6e9-4b1d-9224-6b07ad5f68f3.jpg/r2_192_3917_2404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg