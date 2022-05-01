Where is the south-west's worst road? MP urges residents to speak up

news, latest-news, roads, warrnambool, Roma Britnell

The state government needs to commit billions to regional roads in its upcoming election, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell. She said the Labor government had spent billions of dollars on projects in metropolitan areas, while putting the lives of regional road users at risk by failing to fix crumbling roads. In addition to that, Ms Britnell said she had witnessed many roads that had been resealed falling into disrepair within months. Ms Britnell urged south-west residents to put pressure on the state government by highlighting the high number of dangerous roads in the region. She said the state government would be forced to act if the community put pressure on it. "When people say to me 'Roma, what's the point, they won't listen' I think of the example of the cancer centre in Warrnambool," Ms Britnell said. She said supporters of the project were told it would never happen. "Once the community got behind the project, pressure was applied and we got the cancer centre," Ms Britnell said. She said she and her Liberal Party colleagues had been working hard to implore the state government to fix roads in regional Victoria. But she said people power would help ensure they were forced to listen. "We've got to keep the pressure on," Ms Britnell said. "Please get on board and nominate our worst roads." Ms Britnell said in addition to fixing crumbling roads, the state government needed to review its methods of creating new roads. She said she witnessed sections of roads on a regular basis that were crumbling weeks after they had been resurfaced. The state opposition last month asked Victorians to name the state's worst roads identify the most dangerous hazards that are risking lives each and every day. Opposition leader Matthew Guy urged Victorians to submit road condition reports as they travel the state via an online portal in an effort to build a list of the roads most in need of maintenance. "Decades of neglect has left Victoria's roads rough and potholed, risking the lives of motorcyclists, car drivers and truckies every single day," Mr Guy said. "There have been 76 lives lost on Victorian roads already this year, but Labor is spending less on maintaining and repairing the state's roads network. "Meanwhile, the Andrews Labor Government has found more than $24 billion to pour into plugging its cost overruns on poorly managed major projects." You can nominate the state's worst road here. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/6d4e35c5-eb2f-450e-a84c-d0d2a9f3ec7d.jpg/r0_44_3941_2271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg