news, latest-news,

FREE-SCORING Nirranda might be averaging a stunning 84.6 goals each time it steps on the court but coach Lisa Arundell says a week-by-week approach is keeping her side steady. The Blues have conquered all Warrnambool and District league opponents through the first three rounds of 2022 but will face a test in the form of Merrivale on Saturday. Arundell - who will be without star goal keeper Lisa Anders for the clash - knows her side can keep building. "I think that's the role of a coach, to see where you can keep improving and implement that and even though we've had those easy wins early in the season, it's not to say we aren't working on fine tuning things," she said. MORE SPORT "We need to do that so we're ready to go when we do come up against that team who is really going to push us. "So it is a case of still working on things at training - there's a couple of girls in really, really good form - but the thing is we've got to maintain that form so we'll be working on things on trying to hone in on what we do well." Arundell said the loss of Anders, who will attend a wedding, was a blow but backed the side's depth to cover. "She'll be away and it does leave a bit of a hole for us because we don't really have a natural defender in the side to just slot in there," she said. "We'll move around a few things at training on Thursday night and see how we go. "We'd like to play someone from within our side but if that doesn't happen we'll trust someone from A reserve to step up." Arundell said two COVID-19 interrupted seasons and an influx of new players to the league meant the Blues were eagerly awaiting new challenges each week. "There's a lot of unknowns and we're not familiar with a lot of players until we've come up against them," she said. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/7da660f3-aacf-405a-b64f-56d1f416c965.jpg/r1_559_5468_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg