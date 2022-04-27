news, latest-news,

TUCKED away in the heart of the Fletcher Jones Factory, a group of young people have been immersed in an electronic music haven. With headphones on and in front of many instruments they've never seen before, they're working on original music compositions to perform this weekend. Emmanuel College student Jemma Killen, 17, and Shaun Pragt, 25, are among the cohort of 20 to take part in a week-long intensive thanks to South West MESS. READ MORE: Inside South West MESS: the electronic music haven coming to Warrnambool Jemma is a VET music student and is excited to be learning about synthesisers and drum machines. "It's different to the stock-standard instruments at school, there's all these crazy expensive pieces of equipment donated from all around the world," she said, "We're really lucky to be able to access it here in Warrnambool, I think it's a crazy opportunity and I feel very blessed we get to hang around here and do it." Shaun has been dabbling in electronic music for a number of years now, but has never been able to access such a wide range of instruments before now. "To be actually able to use things in the real world is so much better and more inspiring than using just a computer, it's been a great opportunity to use these real and expensive instruments," he said. "I don't know many school programs that focus on modular synthesis, it's a bit more in depth in this area. "The fact that people who are interested in that kind of thing have that opportunity here is just awesome." The group has been split into four to create an original piece inspired by the history of Fletcher Jones under the guide of musicians Gus Franklin, Janita Foley and Byron Scullin. For Jemma, it was her first time learning about the history of the site. "I'm from Warrnambool and I have never known about it, it's actually a really cool history and I think it's good that we're incorporating it into our music," she said. "I encourage other young people to try new things because normally I never would have gone and thought about synths but it's been really cool learning new things and how I can put that into my own songwriting. "It's opened my eyes and I've met so many cool people." The program is in partnership with South West Local Learning & Employment Network. Chief executive Emily Lee-Ack said the project had been in the works for a number of years, and already looks forward to bringing it back to Warrnambool next year. "They're designing a soundscape on drum machines and sequences and synthesisers that some of them are touching for the very first time this week," Ms Lee-Ack said. "One of the things about regional Victoria is it can put you at a great distance to the things that you love and want to pursue further. "We know that for young people having proximity to things that will inspire them to head down a particular career path or develop their skills or interests in a particular area is really important. "It's really so important that they have the same opportunity as kids in metropolitan areas do because we know how talented they are. We want those students to have the best possible start in a career in the music industry." Live performances will be held Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 2pm at One Day Studios, Warrnambool. Find out more here. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

