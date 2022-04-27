Koroit's Liz Aitken places fourth at Australian Strongest Middleweight
LIZ Aitken believes a confidence-boosting performance at the Australian Strongest Middleweight event will help her in future competitions.
The Koroit-based athlete, who is part of South West Strength Sports, finished fourth in her category at the invite-only strength test in Queensland.
Aitken is now aiming for the Northside Strength event - a state level qualifier - in June.
Finishing a point adrift of third at the Australian Strongest Middleweight gave Aitken, who has only been competing for a year, belief she could match it with the country's best.
She contested six disciplines across the two-day competition with varying results.
"It would've been good to podium but I was still very, very happy with how it went considering I am still so new to it all," Aitken said.
"All of the other women have been competing in strength sports for a number of years now and national and even international level as well. I was excited to just be there, be involved and share the comp floor with amazing athletes."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe