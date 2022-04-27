news, latest-news,

LIZ Aitken believes a confidence-boosting performance at the Australian Strongest Middleweight event will help her in future competitions. The Koroit-based athlete, who is part of South West Strength Sports, finished fourth in her category at the invite-only strength test in Queensland. Aitken is now aiming for the Northside Strength event - a state level qualifier - in June. Finishing a point adrift of third at the Australian Strongest Middleweight gave Aitken, who has only been competing for a year, belief she could match it with the country's best. She contested six disciplines across the two-day competition with varying results. "It would've been good to podium but I was still very, very happy with how it went considering I am still so new to it all," Aitken said. "All of the other women have been competing in strength sports for a number of years now and national and even international level as well. I was excited to just be there, be involved and share the comp floor with amazing athletes." MORE SPORT

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/2796012b-68d8-433d-baff-0bd2c8111813.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg