news, latest-news,

DAN Casey knows asking for advice is a way to improve. It's why the Cobden coach has called on established leaders from Hampden league rivals to speak to his team. North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie and former Koroit premiership player Joe McLaren are among those providing words of wisdom. Dowie spoke to Bomber leaders in pre-season and McLaren will attend training on Thursday night. Koroit coach Chris McLaren has also offered help if required. Casey told The Main Break podcast it was important to be open to ideas. Listen to this week's episode here: "I have been around a fair bit is the best way to put it and done different roles and you learn so much," he said. "If people are willing to give you the time (embrace it). I have been teaching Jake Evans and Louis Cahill especially - you come into a coaching role and think you'll do it your way and your way is the best way and I am a big believer that my way is my way but there's always someone who will do it better and if you can take one idea off someone else do it. "We're trying to give the boys as much information as we can and it's not just me beating the same drum." Casey said the players had been receptive to the concept. "It's just different ideas and the young guys really, really love it. It's fantastic," he said. Casey also spoke about the Bombers' focus on a culture change, his recovery and ongoing issues from a serious workplace accident in 2014 and why coaching is such a big part of his life. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/13b640de-806a-44b6-a8f3-828954466a25.png/r0_42_1017_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg