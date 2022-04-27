news, latest-news,

A proposed gas well connection west of Port Campbell has been given the tick of approval by Corangamite Shire Council. Councillors voted to grant Beach Energy a permit to create an access point at Sharps Road on Tuesday night, subject to 28 conditions. The decision comes just days after the project cleared the regulator hurdle. Construction is expected to begin late this year and be completed mid-2023 depending on final approvals, weather conditions and uncertainty of supply due to COVID-19. Once operational, the well will deliver raw gas from the offshore Otway Basin Reservoir for input into Beach Energy's Otway Gas Plant where the raw gas will be processed into a product ready for commercial and residential use. The un-manned well will operate 24-hours, seven days per week and be monitored remotely from a control room in the OGP. Two objections to the proposal have raised issues about amenity impact, vegetation removal, traffic, storm water and drainage and agricultural impact. IN OTHER NEWS Landowner and objector Jayde Smith said she wanted to see all conditions enforced. "We formally objected to the permit citing concern over the impact on our amenity due to dust, noise, visual impact, traffic and storm water runoff impact on our farming operation," Ms Smith said. "We appeal to the council to ensure that all recommendations and requirements are clearly defined and monitored by council to ensure that Beach Energy are accountable for their operations, behaviour and commitments made in the permit process. "We have concern over the flexibility and timeline that Beach Energy are seeking to complete this project and the claim that works will be completed in five months. "We ask that council seek an accurate timeline for the works from beach energy and ask them to clarify what works will be undertaken under the banner of pre-construction works. "Our concern is that a significant amount of works will be undertaken and labelled pre-construction in a stop-start manner, resulting in long term impact on us as residents and business operators in the shire." Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said it was sufficient for the proposal to proceed with supervision. "The application demonstrates the proposed use and development can occur and operate in a way that recognises and manages potential risks," Cr Vogels said. "Of the conditions raised in submissions by the neighbours, although addressed in the permit, I would hope Beach keep in close contact especially during the construction stage with the neighbours and ensure contractors adhere to permit conditions." Beach Energy group manager social performance Linda French said Beach had a "proud track record". "Beach has been discussing the construction of site facilities and details of the proposed pipeline with landholders over the last twelve months. We have also been speaking with the community about the Enterprise Project for several years," she said. "The proposed facilities will be similar to an existing well-site operated by Beach at Nirranda South. Beach hosted visits to that site with landholders, and Corangamite Shire Councillors and staff at early stages of consultation regarding the Enterprise Project. "The proposed wellsite facilities will be located on an existing site leased by Beach. Activities at that site will continue to be carried out in accordance with approved operational and environment plans, and the new planning permit conditions set out by the Corangamite Shire. "Beach has a proud track record of operating to stringent safety standards and meeting strict environment protection measures and has been an active contributor to its local communities."

