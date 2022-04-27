news, latest-news,

Inventory is still being taken at a Portland tools business hit by thieves early Tuesday morning. Detective Senior Constable Jarrod Anderson, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the burglary happened at 2.50am Tuesday at the Cellana Court business. Offenders attended at tools and industrial supplier Blackwoods and forced entry by cutting their way into the building. Power tools were stolen including Milwaukee and Bosch brand items. Detective Senior Constable Anderson said it was expected that the tools stolen were worth thousands of dollars, but an inventory of what had exactly been stolen was still being compiled. "We are making enquiries and requesting that anyone with security cameras in that area review their footage about the time of the break-in," he said. "Anyone who has information, or saw a vehicle in that area about that time, is requested to contact the Portland police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/da102413-8cb9-47df-89f7-68830d44bf78.jpg/r3_11_1422_813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg