WARRNAMBOOL basketballer Malakye Cunningham is settling into a new American high school as he strives for a spot at a National Collegiate Athletic Association division one college. Cunningham, 18, started at Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Houston, Texas, on Friday after a stint at BigTyme Sports Preparatory Academy. The former Warrnambool Seahawk will be part of Legacy's 2023 graduating class. "My last school was pretty cool but this school just offered me an opportunity that was too good to pass up," he told The Standard. "I am really just trying to get good looks from good colleges, major D1 colleges. "If I can use my sport to pay for my education, that's something I am definitely going to do." Cunningham - a dynamic shooter like his father, Seahawk great Bobby, - said Legacy "gave me the sense of family I was looking for with mine being 8000 miles away". The school also has a focus on academics with Cunningham listing business management and psychology as his favourites. Cunningham moved to America in December and has already noticed growth in his game. He often trains twice a day and does regular weight sessions. "It's definitely getting me closer to achieving my goals and what I want to do," the former Warrnambool College student said. "It's not something I was used to back home but I have become accustomed to it now. "My speed and athleticism have picked up." Legacy Titans will play high schools from across the country when their season starts. "It is looking likely I will be one of the starters or one of the main guys on the team," Cunningham said. "I am not really fussed with what my role is going to be because I know I am going to perform with whatever role I get. Missing family is the hardest part for Cunningham, whose dad moved from America to Australia to play basketball. "It is an everyday thing (talking to them). I miss them a lot so I try and stay in contact as much as I can through the busy schedule I have," he said. "My mum (Jasmine) and grandma (Lea Watson) just left here, they came to visit me. My whole family will be back in October and will get to watch me play."

