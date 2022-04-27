news, latest-news,

A WEIGHT has been lifted off the shoulders of business owners in Warrnambool with COVID-19 restrictions completely lifted for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Health Minister Martin Foley's pandemic orders have lifted, with changes to close contact isolation rules, masks and vaccine certificate mandates. Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, in November 2019, Jayaweera 'Bundy' Bandara opened Bundy's Bar and Bites on Liebig Street. He said in the first weekend since the restrictions were lifted, lots of people dined out at the venue. "We got a lot of people who didn't have the (COVID-19 vaccine) that can come in now, as we don't need to check their vaccination status anymore," he said. "The last two years have been really hard, we just started the business and (the) COVID-19 (pandemic) happened. It's really good at the moment." He said staff, especially chefs working in the kitchen over hot grills, were happy they were not wearing masks. Mr Bandara said opening not long before the pandemic was hard because there was a lack of regular customers. "We were doing takeaway so I was really happy with that," he said. "The locals supported me and other businesses. That's why I'm still standing; otherwise I'd have shut the door and not been here anymore." Another business on Liebig Street which opened during the pandemic was beauty salon Darlings of Beauty. Owners Jenna Gore and Trish Howden said the business had thrived over the past week. "It's nice in general to see more people around," she said. "Business has started picking up and we recently got a new hairdresser." Allansford cafe and bakery The Freckled Duck also opened almost a year ago. Junior manager Poppy Keane said there was now a sense of freedom people didn't have before. "I think everyone feels more comfortable and just more at ease," she said. "I think it's boosted morale. And people are back in the groove again and don't have to wear masks. "That extra element is gone and people can just work." She said it was hard for the business to go in and out of lockdowns. Tilly Divine Kitchen and Bar, which was opened by Rachael Street in 2020 just three days before the first lockdown, is now in full swing. "It was amazing to be able to operate over the weekend with no restrictions after seven lockdowns," she said. "We had a huge weekend and we're expecting a huge week ahead with the races and Mother's Day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/ca6506b1-f5b2-4b1d-9154-76c8ed087724.jpg/r0_265_5616_3438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg