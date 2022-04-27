news, latest-news,

Drivers are being warned to expect to be tested for alcohol and/or drugs during May Race week after 16 impaired motorists were caught in a two-phase local long weekends blitz. South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said statewide Operation Compass ran during the Easter and ANZAC Day long weekends. He said 6751 tests were conducted by officers between April 14 to 18 and then April 22 to 25 in the police Western Region Division Two, covering the Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Southern Grampians and Glenelg council areas. "There were 16 positives, 14 for alcohol and two for drugs," he said. "One positive test is concerning and we've had 16 over that nine-day operational period." Senior Sergeant Wheeler said the region averaged between 2000 and 3000 impaired tests a month, so 6700 in nine days showed the effort police members had put in. "It's an outstanding effort, but there have been some concerning results," he said. "There's been a concerted effort to increase our testing, particularly over long weekends, involving both alcohol and drug testing." The road safety adviser said a number of drivers tested positive after drinking the night before being intercepted. "The question everyone needs to ask is - if you have had a big night out should you be driving?" he said. "If you are in any doubt simply do not drive the next day." There were 411 offences detected by police over the two-phase operation, with speeding again highlighted in the statistics. Six vehicles were also impounded, attracting towing and storage fees well over $1000. "Clearly there is going to be a significant police presence around the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival and licensed premises in Warrnambool and district," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said. "Be organised, know how you are going to get to the races, how you are going to get to licensed premises and also how you are going to get home. "If you are driving you can expect to be tested," he said. Statewide almost 13,000 traffic offences were detected during an extended road policing operation over the Easter and Anzac Day long weekends. Almost 40 per cent of offences detected were for speeding, with 579 motorists alarmingly caught driving more than 25km/h over the speed limit. Police conducted more than 182,000 roadside alcohol and drug tests with 855 motorists caught for drink or drug driving offences. There were five lives lost on Victorian roads over Easter, with fatal collisions near Portland, in Elwood, Caulfield and North Melbourne. Four of the five lives lost were pedestrians struck by vehicles - with police pleading with motorists and pedestrians to watch out for each other as visibility reduces and weather conditions worsen heading into winter. So far across Victoria there have been 81 lives lost in 2022, 16 of them in April. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/208194c8-48a0-4d98-98c7-23bb98cb3758.jpg/r0_64_750_488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg