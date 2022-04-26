news, latest-news,

A dent has been put in preparations for the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival with 60 slabs of beer stolen from the racecourse. Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the beer was stolen from three shipping containers located on the south side of the racecourse between 5pm Saturday and 9.30am Tuesday. He said the locked containers were forced open and the 60 slabs removed. The 1440 cans of Carlton Dry, Carlton Draught and Northern, involving 20 slabs of each, are worth about $3000 - and much more on race days. Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the well organised thieves forced open the containers and crime scene officers had attended at the racecourse on Tuesday morning to conduct forensic investigations. "It's likely that the offenders would have had to make multiple trips to collect the slabs and use a vehicle to make their getaway, possibly more than one trip to and from the racecourse," he said. Police have requested that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area immediately contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers urgently on 1800 333 000.

