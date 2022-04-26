news, latest-news,

Contradictory fashion, a by-product of COVID-19 lockdowns, is a new trend expected to feature at this year's May Racing Carnival. Warrnambool's Pitstop Menswear owner Lea Watson said punters would see a mix of classic men's suits, casual attire and a combination of the two, in an emerging trend called contradictory fashion. "Contradictory fashion has had a huge impact on fashion in general," Mrs Watson said. "It's where you wear really trashy (or distressed) jeans with a beautiful jacket, shirt and tie and you put on a pair of white runners," she said. "It's totally contradictory to what you've had, but it's emerging because of COVID. Because it's what they were sitting at the computer in and when they went out, that's what they wore because that's what they were comfortable in." Mrs Watson said on trend colours for men this year included rich and earthy hues, as well as greens, burgundy and blues. She said sports coats were popular due to their versatility and could be worn with chinos or jeans to the races or other events. For women, traditional black and white continue to be popular with camel and red also expected to feature this year. Warrnambool's Armadio owner Maria Chambers said luxe fabrics including fur and leather were trending this season and were perfect for autumn racing. Ms Chambers said pant suits and wide-leg pants were popular, as well as 60s inspired floral prints. She said racegoers were excited for the carnival and the store had been busy. "It's been really good," she said. "We've been selling a lot of headwear and accessories," Ms Chambers said. "(Since COVID-19) I've found people are tending to dress more casually and are buying more casual items that they can perhaps wear again," she said.

