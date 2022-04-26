news, latest-news, sport

Terang karate champion Jill Cole is bound for New Caledonia in a few months after being selected in Australia's team in the Oceania Cup. The Oceania Cup will be held in the New Caledonian capital of Noumea from June 5 to June 6, with Cole one of 21 chosen to represent their country after being selected by the board of the Australian Karate Federation and the National Coaches Committee. She said going to her first Oceania Championships and representing Australian was an honour. "I've never been there, I've heard it's nice so I'm looking forward to going and competing," she said. MORE SPORT Dedication is synonymous with the Funakoshi Karate member, travelling several hours each weekend to train and prepare. She said training is certainly the key for her ahead of the cup, which she will maintain in the lead-up to stay fresh and hungry. "I've been training with the Victorian team and I go to Melbourne nearly every Saturday to train with them during 18 weeks from around March to August," she said. "It cements the fact I suppose I've been training hard and putting the effort in. I'll keep training and hope not to get injured."

