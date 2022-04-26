Port Fairy angler reels in 115kg bluefin tuna off Portland

news, latest-news,

Port Fairy's Ashby Hoey reeled in a 115 kilogram bluefin tuna on Monday. The 17-year-old, who is no stranger to reeling in massive catches, caught the fish about 12 kilometres offshore. Her boyfriend James Cauchi said it was an impressive effort. "There were a lot of smaller fish biting, but we were lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time," he said. Mr Cauchi described his girlfriend's angling skills as "very impressive", saying she has previously caught a 147 kilogram bluefin tuna. The two enjoyed a dish of fresh tuna on Monday night and intend to make tuna jerky. "Not much can beat it, especially fresh from the ocean," Mr Cauchi said. The two, who were out fishing with mates, also hooked a smaller 80 to 85 kilogram tuna on Monday. They plan to head back out in the coming weeks.

