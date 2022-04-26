news, latest-news,

Anti-social behaviour will be the key target of a police blitz covering the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival next week. Operation police chief Warrnambool Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said the 150th anniversary of the carnival was expected to be bumper edition after two years of COVID pandemic influenced meetings. He said state police resources would be deployed including the mounted police branch, state highway patrol, the Public Order Response Team and specialist liquor licensing and gambling units. That will be in addition to all available officers from across the Warrnambool police division. "There will be a large police presence both at the Warrnambool racecourse each day and across Warrnambool and surrounding districts licensed premises every night," Acting Senior Sergeant Ross said. "The emphasis will be on curbing anti-social behaviour and any impaired driving in the area. If you are driving a motor vehicle, expect to be tested. "We want people to think before they get in a vehicle and drive. If you've been out the night before err on the side of caution and don't drive. "We want everyone to enjoy themselves but that doesn't mean that anyone's enjoyment should be negatively impacted by anyone else." The operation chief said all indicators, including accommodation bookings and racecourse enquiries, pointed towards a busy carnival. "We want people to come to Warrnambool and enjoy everything that is on offer," he said. "But, we ask that people behaviour in a responsible manner. That includes being patient and organised. "Make sure you have a ride to and from the racecourse. Plan your day and when and how you are going to be going home from licensed premises if you are out socialising." Senior Sergeant Ross said that with the lifting of many pandemic restrictions many people were opting to enjoy life. He pointed to crowds of 50,000 at the Melbourne ANZAC service, 65,000 people at the Melbourne/Richmond AFL clash and 85,000 people at the ANZAC Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon. "People have generally followed the public health restrictions during the pandemic," he said. "Many clearly now want to get out and enjoy life again - and we welcome that. "We just want to make sure that someone's enjoyment doesn't go too far and has a negative impact on someone else."

