A middle-aged hoon who endangered Great Ocean Road visitors at the weekend has had his car impounded for a month. Port Campbell Acting Sergeant Liam Cook said officers observed the 56-year-old Timboon driver in his green VE SS commodore sedan as it skidded around the Lord Street round-about. He said the incident happened at about 10.30am Saturday. "It will be alleged the driver deliberately lost traction asd he went around the round-about," he said. "He's stuck the boot into it and the vehicle's wheels skidded around the round-about. "He was intercepted soon after and is being charged with improper use of a vehicle/deliberately losing traction." Acting Sergeant Cook said the driver had been the subject of a number of complaints by members of the public to police about the manner of his driving. "Due to Covid restriction the 12 Rocks Beach Bar Cafe has extended its licence and service area," he said. "The cafe is right next to the Lord Street round-about. "If the driver had lost control the lives of those at the cafe at that time were certainly in danger. The manner of his driving was extremely dangerous and irresponsible. "There was lots of traffic around on the ANZAC Day long weekend. "It was back to close to pre-pandemic levels for a long weekend in Port Campbell, very busy, about 80 per cent of the busiest it gets." The green Commodore sedan was seized, impounded for 30 days which will attract towing and storage fees of $1325. Police were kept busy during the weekend with a Laang driver in mid 20 pulled over in Bartons Road Nullawarre North at 7.30am Saturday. Acting Sergeant Cook said checks reveal the driver was suspended and did not have his alcohol interlock device fitted and operational. The driver was previously caught drink driving and is required to have a working alcohol interlock device fitted to his car. His VZ Commodore sedan was also seized for 30 days, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1325.

