news, latest-news,

Two young Hamilton district men will appear in court on Tuesday after they filmed a violent home invasion involving two residents getting beaten with a baseball bat. Police allege residents of a Casterton home heard people rummaging through the front yard of their property about midnight on Thursday last week. Someone knocked on the door but the residents refused to answer. At about 4am Friday it's alleged a 21-year-old Casterton man and an 18-year-old Hamilton man were at the property. Residents of the same property could hear voices outside and a male occupant unlocked the dead bolt. It's alleged an offender kicked in the front door, stepped into the home and struck the occupant a number of times to the head and face with the baseball bat. Another occupant attended at the front door to assist his housemate and was also struck by the baseball bat a number of times. The second victim managed to get hold of the baseball bat and seized the weapon. The whole episode is believed to have been filmed on a mobile phone by a second man outside the home. Both of the male victims required medical attention. The two accused men were arrested during the long weekend and are currently in the Warrnambool police station cells. They will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Tuesday. They have been charged with home invasion, as well as assault-related and weapons offences. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/b5d9fcf8-afa2-41c0-9551-b2618d54b2a7.jpg/r29_0_769_418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg