news, latest-news,

A Heywood man in his 70s has been taken to hospital for observation after a pot was left on a stone overnight. Portland police Sergeant Callum McKinnon said emergency services were called to a home in Heywood at 5.45am Tuesday. He said the house was filled with smoke and the man in his 70s and a woman in her mid 30s were forced from their home. "They woke up and found the home filled with smoke," he said. "Portland, Heywood and Heathmere Country Fire Authority units attended. "A pot had been left to simmer on the stove and that was the cause of the smoke." Sergeant McKinnon said paramedics treated the man and woman for smoke inhalation and the man was expected to be taken to the Portland Base Hospital for observation. CFA officers are urging south-west residents to be aware of the fire risks inside their home with winter fast approaching. CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said autumn and winter were the highest-risk periods for residential fires in Victoria due in part to the increased use of home heating. Home heating includes open fires, wood heaters, fixed electrical and gas-powered appliances and portable electrical heaters or those that use gas or kerosene. "Many residential fires that result in fatalities or serious injuries start in lounge and sleeping areas," he said. "Many of these fires are found to be caused by heating systems, appliances and equipment. "Remember to never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended and turn off heaters before leaving the room. "Ensure fireplace embers are extinguished before leaving your house or going to bed." The chief officer said it was vital for all Victorians to check their heaters to ensure they were in good working condition. He said that ideally, gas heaters should be professionally serviced every two years. On average, there are around 3000 house fires in Victoria each year and most could be prevented by taking simple precautions. "Last year, CFA found that the lounge and bedroom areas were the most common room of fire ignition for incidents resulting in serious injury or death," Mr Heffernan said. "Most of these lounge room fires are caused by heating systems too close to combustibles." He said poorly maintained gas heaters could also cause deadly carbon monoxide poisoning. "There should be no greater reason to have your gas heater inspected and serviced than to ensure the safety of loved ones," Mr Heffernan said. "We have seen tragic consequences of this in the past. "Another dangerous mistake people make is drying clothes near heaters and fireplaces. Clothes should be kept at least one metre from the heat source. "Every household should consider their fire safety practices and examine the potential risks around their home." "We know that in the event of a fire, a working smoke alarm can save lives. Smoke alarms should be installed in all sleeping and living areas and preferably be interconnected so that if a fire starts in one room that smoke alarm will go off and also sound all other interconnected smoke alarms." For more information on how to prevent fires in your home, visit the CFA website at https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/fires-in-the-home. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/ce43ee1b-10a2-4862-95d5-d57480c20d19.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg