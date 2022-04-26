news, latest-news,

A local expert has raised concerns about a newly built concrete island next to Tower Hill, saying the design was "dangerous". Neil Allen, who has worked in local government all his life, said the new island at the intersection of Tower Hill Road and Lake View Road was "second-rate design and a waste of ratepayers' money". The island was installed as part of a major resurfacing project on Lake View Road, and was intended to slow vehicles down and prevent them from cutting the corner. Council have defended the design, saying it complied with engineering guidelines. "This particular intersection is appropriately designed and meets the standards," Moyne Shire director of infrastructure and environment Edith Farrell said. "The island has been placed correctly as per the design standards and it is not envisaged that there will be any issue with the vehicle movement." Mr Allen said the design might technically be compliant, but it was "at the extreme end of compliance". "That is fine if you're just repairing what's there, but if you're going to rebuild the intersection there's no excuse for building something that's not right," he said. Mr Allen has worked in local government for 36 years, including as director of infrastructure at Colac-Otway and Warrnambool City Councils. "I've designed lots of intersections over the years working for metro and regional councils, running a team of engineers." IN OTHER NEWS He said the crucial flaw in the design was the fact the island wasn't lined up at 90 degrees to Lake View Road. "An island should end at the intersecting road at 90 degrees. If it doesn't, that means you have to turn your head more than 90 degrees, turning your head backwards, to see what's coming from the right," he said. "In my experience that's poor design and it has the potential to cause accidents." Mr Allen originally took his concerns to council, but said when they arranged to meet with him at the intersection the concrete for the island had already been poured. "They were clearly not interested in listening to me, it was just lip service," he said. Ms Farrell said council's engineering team had responded to "community concerns" by remeasuring the distance between the island and the side of the road. "The narrowest part is 4.2 metres from the edge of the island to the edge of the kerb. This is considered wide enough for heavy vehicles and meets the standard of four metre wide lane width for intersections," she said. Mr Allen said that put the intersection at the "absolute limit" for a heavy vehicle making a turn. He said it would have been simple to realign the intersection by acquiring a sliver of land beside the road so trucks could still make the turn. "A tiny bit more cost and some sound engineering would get a much better result," he said. "If any of my staff had brought that design to me I would've sent them back to the drawing board."

