news, latest-news,

Small businesses working to recover from the impact of pandemic lockdowns will be able to talk to Victoria's commissioner this week about the challenges they face. Victorian small business commissioner Lynda McAlary-Smith will visit Warrnambool and Port Fairy on Tuesday and Wednesday to hear more about issues confronting south-west small business people. Commissioner McAlary-Smith will meet with business owners and their supporters while also raising awareness of support that is available. "The issues regional businesses experience can be different to what we see in Melbourne and can be unique to the region," she said. Commissioner McAlary-Smith will meet with local small business owners, Moyne Shire Council, Warrnambool City Council, small business networks, rural financial counsellors and other small business supporters while in the south-west. She will also talk about the kinds of disputes the Victorian Small Business Commission can help businesses with. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/c74b4501-602f-43fd-a537-c14141513e63.jpg/r5_154_2375_1493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg