news, latest-news, anzac day, warrnambool, 2022

WAR widows gathered to remember their loved ones on Anzac Day. In the room of mainly women at Warrnambool's Legacy Club, it's that word - legacy - that comes to mind. They gathered to share the legacies and stories of sons and husbands lost in battle, or in the years ensuing. Among them was Warrnambool's Rosa Toogood. Her father Fred Cooper was one of the original Anzacs who fought at Anzac Cove in Gallipoli and on the Western Front. Her two brothers Fred and Bill Toogood served in the 39th Battalion on the Kokoda Track, and her husband served in New Guinea. "Anzac Day is a sad day, they were only kids, only boys, and they went to war," Ms Toogood said. "Unfortunately a lot of them never came back. "War doesn't do anyone good, lives are lost for no reason. "There's no winners." Margaret Woonton's father Henry Robinson was in the First World War, and brother and husband in the Second World War. Her father was gassed and buried in a trench, and had half his stomach affected by the gas removed later in life. "I remember the hardship he went through, he was in Belgium and France fighting and came home disabled," Mrs Woonton said. "He was never a well man afterwards. "Anzac Day is about remembering him mainly, and it's a sad day for me. "When my father came home and the Second World War started he said 'I never thought this would happen again. We went to stop all this.' And then his son went to New Guinea. "There were wars and more wars." Both women are members of Warrnambool's Legacy Club, which supports around 200 widows and dependents. The women enjoy the camaraderie and being able to share their experiences with others impacted by the war and its aftermath. "War was close to Australia then so most people that were 18 did something," Ms Toogood said. "We all share a history of war." If you or someone you know needs help, Open Arms offers 24/7 support to veterans and families on 1800 011 046. IN OTHER NEWS Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/66cfa28f-c6d3-40a5-9453-782c13701912.jpg/r0_227_3420_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg