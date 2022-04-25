news, latest-news,

A special reunion formed part of Terang's Anzac Day commemorations on Monday. Members from the 2nd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment (2 RAR) converged on Terang for their 55-year reunion. They took part in the Anzac Day services and march. Terang RSL sub-branch president Terry Fidge, a Vietnam War veteran, said about 400 people gathered for the dawn service. "It was the first proper dawn service we've had for three years," Mr Fidge said. "It was pleasing to see a large crowd there including 2 RAR D Company members from all over Australia." Currently based in Townsville, the Australian Army's 2 RAR was a battalion infantry formed in 1945. It served during the Korean War, Malayan Emergency, the Vietnam War and in Rwanda, East Timor, the Solomon Islands, Iraq and Afghanistan. "It's great to have ex-members from 2 RAR from all over Australia attending our services today and l look forward to the unveiling of the memorial plaque on Tuesday at 10am," Mr Fidge said. He was conscripted to the Australian Army in 1968, with his national service deferred until 1970. In 1971, he was sent to Vietnam where he worked to maintain vehicles. He returned home in November of 1971, before being discharged. "We returned home from Vietnam via plane within 12 hours of being in a combat zone," Mr Fidge said. At the 10am commemorative service, the Terang RSL Hall filled up with hundreds of people, with some people gathering outside the hall as there was not enough room inside. This was followed by a march, which included veterans, their families, the public and visitors, from the hall, led by horses, to the town's war monument where a wreath laying ceremony was held and a speech was presented by 2 RAR's Gordon Hurford AM . On Tuesday, the 2 RAR will unveil a plaque on the grounds of Terang RSL Hall honouring its members who died during the Vietnam War in 1967-68. Members of the public can attend the event which is being held at 10am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/3536c992-d393-44d1-8448-f2d04f6e8a00.JPG/r0_354_6000_3744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg