It was a perfect weekend for football across the south-west and The Standard's Chris Doheny was out and about to capture the action from the Hampden league's under 16 clash between North Warrnambool Eagles and Warrnambool from Bushfield on Sunday. The Blues prevailed 17.21 (123) to 4.6 (30) on the day, with Cobden defeating Camperdown 17.15 (117) to 5.4 (34), South Warrnambool running out 15.12 (102) to 0.9 (9) winners against Port Fairy. Koroit and Terang Mortlake played out a close game but the Saints got the points, 10.7 (67) to 8.8 (56).

