Repair work is almost complete on the timber piles supporting Port Fairy's historic fishing wharf. More than 80 piles were restored in the repair process, which was overseen by Moyne Shire Council using $192,000 in state government funding. The much-needed repairs will edify the 170-year-old timber wharf, which is used by boaters, fishers, locals and tourists and is one of the iconic features of Port Fairy's picturesque appeal. Among the commercial port users are abalone, cray, shark and squid fishing operations, as well as charter boat operators, while locals also dock their yachts and boats there. IN OTHER NEWS Victorian Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne said the safety upgrades were important for one of the busiest fishing ports in the state. "Port Fairy is one of Victoria's most historic port and fishing villages and these safety upgrades will ensure the vibrant maritime culture and heritage can be enjoyed by many for years to come," she said. Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said he had been keeping a close eye on the project and it was great to see the repairs nearing completion. "It's terrific for Port Fairy and great to get that state government investment to maintain a historic wharf, which still supports a thriving commercial fishing industry," he said.

