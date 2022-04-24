news, latest-news,

Please note: There is a new scoring system Australian Community Media, leagues and clubs are navigating. There will be some holes as issues are ironed out. Read more here. HAMPDEN LEAGUE FOOTBALL SENIORS Warrnambool 12.10 (82) def North Warrnambool Eagles 9.13 (67) BEST: Warrnambool: Jackson Bell, Amon Radley, Jye Turland, Damien Mccorkell, Benedict Howard, Thomas Ludeman. North: Luke Wines, Adam Wines, Nathan Vardy, Scott Morter, Dion Johnstone, Jett Bermingham. GOALS: Not available. Koroit 31.11 (197) def Terang Mortlake 4.0 (24) BEST: Koroit: Jarrod Korewha, Sam Dobson, William Couch, Alex Pulling, Mac Petersen, Jyron Neave. Terang Mortlake: Ryley Hutchins, Matty Arundell, Dylan Jones, Gus Bourke, Jarryd Hay, Joe Arundell. GOALS: Koroit: Jarrod Korewha 10, Sam Dobson 5, William Couch 5, Paddy O'Sullivan 3, Tom Baulch, Patrick Haberfield, Jeremy Hausler, Jamie Lloyd, Dylan McCutcheon, Jyron Neave, Jack O'Sullivan, Frazer Robb. Terang Mortlake: Matty Arundell 2, Daniel Kenna, Harvey Roberts. Port Fairy 5.4 (34) def by South Warrnambool 18.10 (118) BEST: Port: Kaine Mercovich, George Swarbrick, James Duncan, Murray Staude, Toby McMullin, Carlin Gyorffy. South: Jed Henderson, Sam Kelly, Ollie Bridgewater, Archie Stevens, Brayden Beks, Josh Saunders. GOALS: Port: Toby McMullin 2, Kaine Mercovich, Jake Bartlett. South: Sam Kelly 5, Ricky Henderson 3, Jonah Maher 2, Archie Stevens 2, Jack Dye, Jed Henderson, Shannon Beks, Brayden Beks, Josh Saunders, Dylan Weir. Camperdown 11.9 (75) def by Cobden 14.17 (101) BEST: Camperdown: Isaac Stephens, Harry Sumner, Judah Dundon, Luke Molan. Cobden: Thomas Spokes, Matthew Kemp, Harrison Herschell, Joshua Hickey, Louis Robertson, Oliver Darcy. GOALS: Camperdown: Sam Gordon 4, Tim Fitzgerald 2, Luke Ball, Judah Dundon, Toby Kent, Charlie Lucas, Isaac Stephens. Cobden: Louis Cahill 2, Paul Pekin 2, Louis Robertson 2, Grady Rooke 2, Charlie Darcy, Josh Hickey, Luke Hickey, Tyler Humphrey, Henry Robertson, Tom Spokes. RESERVES Warrnambool 3.5 (23) def by North Warrnambool Eagles 13.17 (95) BEST: Warrnambool: Harry McNamara, Player, Eddie Gatteck, William Quinlivan, Noah Turland, Lachlan Lindsey. North: Tom Keast, Reece Scoble, Lachie Barling, Rhys McDowall, Jalen Porter, Jack Burke. GOALS: Not available. Koroit 15.13 (103) def Terang Mortlake 3.2 (20) BEST: Koroit: Josh Purcell, Jack Coghlan West, Matthew Sinnott, Jakob Linke, Matthew Bradley, Taylor McKenry. Terang Mortlake: Jake Lee, Chris Crawley, Jack Aitken, Bailey Kavenagh, Tipa Brown. GOALS: Koroit: Matthew Bradley 4, Marcus Bunney 2, Josh Purcell 2, Nick Whiting 2, William Black, Jack Coghlan West, Jakob Linke, Max Lumsden, Taylor McKenry. Terang Mortlake: Jack Kenna 2, Jake Lee. Port Fairy 2.0 (12) def by South Warrnambool 37.15 (237) BEST: Port: James Vickers, Liam Finnigan, Daniel Miles, James Gerrish, Rohan Bourke, Callum McElgunn. South: Peter Doukas, Walker Owen, Ben Anderson, Hayden Mitchell, Jake O'Sullivan, Thomas Freitag. GOALS: Port: Daniel Miles, Tom Oldham. South: Peter Doukas 10, Ben Anderson 7, Thomas Freitag 5, Walker Owen 5, Shaun Lucas 4, Hayden Mitchell 3, Ryan Youl 2, Cyrus Fenn. Camperdown 1.3 (9) def by Cobden 18.20 (128) BEST: Camperdown: Henry Green, Jack Smith, Nelson Loader, Stephen Fitzgerald, Eddie Lucas, Shane Morgan. Cobden: Mitch Reed, Brenton Flemming, James McVilly, Thomas Marshall, Jack Mcgalde, Michael Koroneos. GOALS: Camperdown: Nicholas Bateman. Cobden: Michael Koroneos 4, Johno Benallack 3, James McLeod 3, Steven Fisher 2, Brenton Flemming 2, Brady Green 2, Nicholas Koroneos, Jack Mcgalde. UNDER 18.5 Warrnambool 3.9 (27) def by North Warrnambool Eagles 9.15 (69) BEST: Warrnambool: Aleksander Fedley, Jas Lang, Cooper Hoffmann, Jaiden Wells, Hugh Fleming, Adam Sztynda. North: Fletcher Timms, Lachlan Wines, Sebastian Shiells, Judah Greene, Duke Bermingham, Matthew Arms. GOALS: Not available. Koroit 27.22 (184) def Terang Mortlake 0.0 (0) BEST: Koroit: Connor Byrne, Curran O'Donnell, Lachlan Hinkley, Paddy Gleeson, Jordan Lathwell. Terang Mortlake: Ned Roberts, Will Layley, Bayley Primrose, Mitchell Hughes, Damien Goddard. GOALS: Koroit: Connor Byrne 6, Lachlan Hinkley 6, Jaylen Brown 4, Curran O'Donnell 3, Jordan Lathwell 2, Aaron Vickery 2, Jordan Boyle, Paddy Gleeson, Wil Hinkley, Tate Waterson. Port Fairy 2.1 (13) def by South Warrnambool 16.15 (111) BEST: Port: Tobe Adamson, Arley Fleming, George Hogan, Lewis Carmichael, Riley Edwards, Charlie Henderson. South: Riley Thomas, Dan Thornton, Max Irving, Flynn Wilkinson, Eben White, Max Powell. GOALS: Port: Lewis Carmichael, Charlie Henderson. South: Riley Thomas 6, Danelle Perera 2, Eben White 2, Max Irving 2, Harrison Black, Darcy Bridgewater, Zack Lenehan, Flynn Wilkinson. Camperdown 0.2 (2) def by Cobden 23.16 (154) BEST: Camperdown: James O'Neil, Oscar Curran, Thomas Baker, Eddie Baker, Isaac Baulch, Jackson Gill. Cobden: Luke Smith, Noah Penry, Safari McVilly, Tully Darcy, Isaac McVilly, Bailey Foster. GOALS: Cobden: Tully Darcy 4, Isaac McVilly 4, Luke Smith 3, Bailey Foster 2, Safari McVilly 2, Thomas Roberts 2, Noah Sinnott 2, Robert Ayimba, Blake Mottram, Noah Penry, Taj Quarrell. NETBALL OPEN Koroit 16, 25, 41, 55 (55) def Terang Mortlake 9, 24, 32, 40 (40) BEST: Koroit: Molly McKinnon; Terang Mortlake: Ellen-Rose Lee 3, Rhi Davis 2, Madeline Solly 1. GOALS: Koroit: Nell Mitchell 15, Isabella Baker 10; Terang Mortlake: Eboni Knights 24, Jacqui Arundell 16. Port Fairy 5, 11, 15, 21 (21) def by South Warrnambool 16, 34, 49, 61 (61) BEST: Port Fairy: Alicia Moloney; South Warrnambool: Annie Blackburn 3, Annie O'Brien 2, Meg Kelson 1. GOALS: Port Fairy: Emily Forrest 7, Tara Elliott 5, Jessika Tobin-Salzman 4; South Warrnambool: Olivia Marris 33, Annie Blackburn 28. Warrnambool 9, 23, 36, 49 (49) def North Warrnambool 14, 21, 29, 37 (37) Camperdown 12, 25, 31, 40 (40) def by Cobden 16, 31, 47, 63 (63) DIVISION 1 Port Fairy 12, 19, 25, 31 (31) def South Warrnambool 5, 9, 17, 26 (26) BEST: Port Fairy: Rochelle Winnen 3, Hilary Opperman 2, Gabrielle Hearn 1; South Warrnambool: Catie Ragg 1. GOALS: Port Fairy: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 26, Erin Giblin 3, Jessica Swarbrick 2; South Warrnambool: Greta Gercovich 19, Maddy Goldsworthy 3. Warrnambool 12, 17, 25, 29 (29) def by North Warrnambool 6, 16, 24, 35 (35) BEST: Warrnambool: Brianna Thwaites 2, Jessica Turland-Rhook 1; North Warrnambool: Ashlea Ferguson 3, Sarah O'meara 2. GOALS: Warrnambool: Ashley Evans 11, Jessica Turland-Rhook 7; North Warrnambool: Erin Maxwell 13. Koroit 17, 24, 38, 46 (46) def Terang Mortlake 9, 15, 22, 30 (30) BEST: Koroit: Taylah McInerney 2, Emily Batt 1; Terang Mortlake: Jessica Baxter 3, Linda Clifford 1. GOALS: Koroit: Rachel Dobson 15; Terang Mortlake: Linda Clifford 22, Maddison Chesshire 8. Camperdown 7, 16, 20, 23 (23) def by Cobden 15, 23, 32, 47 (47) DIVISION TWO Port Fairy 8, 12, 22, 30 (30) def South Warrnambool 7, 15, 19, 25 (25) BEST: Port Fairy: Lisa Ryan 3, Alana Umbers 2, Leah Evans 1; South Warrnambool: Courtney West 3, Sarah O'Donnell 1. GOALS: Port Fairy: Alana Umbers 19, Ashlyn Kent 11; South Warrnambool: Emily Veale 19, Zoe Murrells 4. Warrnambool 6, 10, 15, 18 (18) def by North Warrnambool 7, 14, 21, 27 (27) BEST: Warrnambool: Sophie Negre 2, Jessica Perry 1; North Warrnambool: Holly Ryan 3, Amy Hughes 2, Abby O'Brien 1. GOALS: Warrnambool: Jessica Perry 13, Alana Rahui 5; North Warrnambool: Amy Hughes 14, Grace Logan 13. Koroit 8, 20, 32, 39 (39) def Terang Mortlake 9, 13, 19, 26 (26) BEST: Koroit: Kylie Grayland 3, Ella Lewis 2, Aleisha Mugavin 1; Terang Mortlake: April Harris 1. GOALS: Koroit: Kylie Grayland 9, Jessica Brereton 2; Terang Mortlake: Tui Robertson 9. Camperdown 3, 5, 8, 11 (11) def by Cobden 15, 30, 38, 50 (50) BEST: Camperdown: Emily Helmore 3, Caitlyn Fitzgerald 2, Maggie Manson 1; Cobden: Gabrielle Beames 3, Taylah McVilly 1. DIVISION THREE Koroit 8, 14, 23, 31 (31) def Terang Mortlake 3, 6, 9, 10 (10) BEST: Koroit: Shaylne Zimmer 3, Kellyann Whiting 2; Terang Mortlake: Amy Conheady 3, Sophie Conheady 2, Zoe Barker 1. GOALS: Koroit: Shaylne Zimmer 17, Alice Cameron 10, Paris McInerney 4; Terang Mortlake: Sophie Conheady 6, Chelsea Lucas 4. Port Fairy 9, 19, 23, 31 (31) def South Warrnambool 7, 13, 20, 26 (26) BEST: Port Fairy: Laura Riordan 2, Myra Murrihy 1; South Warrnambool: Juanita Russell 3. GOALS: Port Fairy: Myra Murrihy 22, Grace Mitchem 9; South Warrnambool: Juanita Russell 17. Warrnambool 9, 22, 29, 35 (35) def North Warrnambool 3, 5, 9, 12 (12) BEST: Warrnambool: Ruby Bell 3, Asha Greene Kelson 2; North Warrnambool: Hollie Burgess 3, Elle Kermond 2, Mikaela Doran 1. GOALS: Warrnambool: Molly Quadroy 16, Natasha Turland-Rhook 14; North Warrnambool: Elle Kermond 8, Ashlea Doran 4. Camperdown 4, 16, 26, 33 (33) drew with Cobden 7, 17, 23, 33 (33) Koroit 15, 30, 46, 65 (65) def Terang Mortlake 3, 7, 10, 16 (16) Warrnambool 5, 9, 15, 25 (25) def by North Warrnambool 6, 15, 24, 37 (37) Port Fairy 1, 4, 9, 11 (11) def by South Warrnambool 18, 32, 42, 57 (57)

