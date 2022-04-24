news, latest-news,

Improvement is coming quicker than expected for Warrnambool's open grade squad, according to coach Raewyn Poumako. Coming up against North Warrnambool at Reid Oval, Warrnambool dusted off a slow start to eventually bank a 47-38 win on Saturday. It keeps the Blues undefeated to start the year. "We had a slow start in pre-season but it feels like we're improving each and every quarter, not just every game," Poumako said. A commanding start from the Eagles, led by midcourt general Maddie Smedts had the visitors in front at the first break. But without its coach Skye Billings, who was unavailable, the Eagles faltered as the Blues started chipping away at their rivals. "We had to be consistent and I thought we had good composure," Poumako said. "We didn't try and force it. Yes we made some errors, but we really limited (North) as the game went on." The coach said the performance of shooting pair, Jessica Thwaites (29) and Amy Wormald (20) was a highlight. Continuing to work on their ability to turn attack into defence, and visa versa, will be a focus for Warrnambool ahead of its next match against Terang Mortlake. Meanwhile, Koroit has turned to its depth in the absence of its two captains, Kasey Owen and Emily-Rose Finnigan. Owen is dealing with an existing back issue, while Finnigan suffered a fracture/dislocated finger in the opening minute of the Saints' clash on Saturday. Despite the rough start, the Saints went on to carve out a comfortable 15-goal win against Terang Mortlake and return to the winners list. "We basically had a bunch of kids play and they stood up and played really well," coach Kate Dobson said. "It's the way our club operates. "We know our kids are our future so it's nice when you have four or five kids knocking on the door to give them their opportunities so when you really need them you know they are ready to go." Meg Carlin made her open grade debut, slotting nicely into goals. "Meg did really well," Dobson said. "She came across from South a few years ago and has really got into her netball and shown she can be a force to be reckoned with and someone to watch in the future." The club is hopeful of Owen's return for its game against Cobden in a fortnight, though Finnigan could be out for up to a month as she awaits advice from a specialist. Meanwhile, Cobden got its first win of the season with a 63-40 rout of Camperdown, as South Warrnambool continued its undefeated run with a 61-21 win over Port Fairy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/998e3fd3-4579-4b68-a980-6c69d43904f6.jpg/r0_176_4608_2780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg