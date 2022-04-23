Hampden league live coverage: round three
WELCOME to The Standard's live blog from the Hampden league's round three.
Reporter Meg Saultry will be on the sidelines when most clubs from a short week break.
Warrnambool welcomes cross-town rivals North Warrnambool to the newly-developed Reid Oval, while Koroit hosts Terang-Mortlake at Victoria Oval.
Port Fairy, who are still searching for their first win of the season, welcomes the in-form South Warrnambool to Gardens Oval, while later tonight, two friends, Neville Swayn and Dan Casey will go head-to-head with the coaches clip board in Camperdown and Cobden's clash under lights.
Then on Monday, Hamilton and Portland will put on a showcase on Anzac Day to close the round.
You can follow the live blog here:
