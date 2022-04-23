Hampden league live coverage: round three

news, latest-news,

WELCOME to The Standard's live blog from the Hampden league's round three. Reporter Meg Saultry will be on the sidelines when most clubs from a short week break. Warrnambool welcomes cross-town rivals North Warrnambool to the newly-developed Reid Oval, while Koroit hosts Terang-Mortlake at Victoria Oval. Port Fairy, who are still searching for their first win of the season, welcomes the in-form South Warrnambool to Gardens Oval, while later tonight, two friends, Neville Swayn and Dan Casey will go head-to-head with the coaches clip board in Camperdown and Cobden's clash under lights. Then on Monday, Hamilton and Portland will put on a showcase on Anzac Day to close the round. You can follow the live blog here:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/5f04d5a6-cd77-4971-91c1-6b5da63f699f.jpg/r5_0_2394_1350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg