news, latest-news,

Sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace and closing the gender pay gap were just some of the issues discussed at an informal gathering on Saturday. Labor federal election candidate for Wannon Gilbert Wilson met with Labor party women in Port Fairy to discuss issues affecting women and where the party's policies lie. Mr Wilson said "archaic regulations that date back to the 1980s" needed to be changed. "Labor wants to see employers and companies develop better policies," Mr Wilson said. "Labor will work with companies and industry to ensure people that have been subjected to sexual harassment can make that claim, without fear or favour. "Currently a lot fear they may lose their job or any chance of promotion with their company." He said equal pay was another important area the party wanted to tackle. "Labor will make public the wages of companies with more than 250 employees to try and create an equal footing for women," he said. IN OTHER NEWS Warrnambool ALP branch member Diane Keane said she was most interested in wage parity and equal opportunity for women to access management positions but there were a number of subjects discussed. She said it was a lively and interesting conversation. Mr Wilson also hit the streets and said the top three issues voters wanted action on were climate change, women's safety and better conditions for aged care residents. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/048ea2aa-2caa-472a-bdb2-0a4264050604.jpg/r0_351_2967_2027_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg