One Warrnambool hairdresser's mission to create a safe salon is cutting through gender stereotypes. Through the launch of 'Gender Expression Hair Sessions', the team at Biba Warrnambool want to encourage other salons to embrace diversity. It's the brainchild of Mia Nicolson and Meg Dunnachie. "I think the hairdresser and barber shop divide leaves people who don't fit into a gender binary feeling a bit lost as to where to go," Biba Warrnambool owner Ms Nicolson said. "We're saying it's one space, we charge one price, we don't care what your gender is. "I have a barber shop and a salon and I say go where you want." The event aims to reach more salons around the region. "The event is about spreading the word to other salons and kind of explaining what that divide means to some people in the community," Ms Nicolson said. "Let's join together in this." The idea first came from UK-based initiative the Dresscode Project. Ms Dunnachie said there wasn't as much recognition of gender diversity in regional and rural areas compared to metropolitan centres. "Regional people don't have as much access to diversity in salons and it's important salons are accepting of everyone," she said. "It's about undoing traditionally cis-gender salon ideas. "We want others to join in aligning safe and supportive salons for people to freely curate their gender expression." Biba Warrnambool will launch 'Gender Expression, Hair Sessions' tonight, Tuesday April 26 from 4pm to 7pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/f180fca7-1d45-4e9e-9fc3-969082facc45.jpg/r0_256_5472_3348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg