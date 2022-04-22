news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police are investigating a second burglary at Proudfoots By The River in two months. Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an unknown quantity of alcohol was stolen from the Simpson Street restaurant early Friday. He said detectives would soon obtain CCTV footage from the break-in and urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police. It comes after a similar incident at the same restaurant in mid March. Police said a man and woman went to the business twice in the early hours of the March 18, once at 1am and again at 3am. On the second occasion the woman was seen wearing a backpack. Police said the pair went directly to the bar area and stole about $800 of alcohol. Detective Senior Constable Verity said it was not yet known if the break-ins were linked. Anyone with information is requested to contact the CIU on 5560 1156 or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

