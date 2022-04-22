news, latest-news,

A lawyer says an epilepsy diagnosis in 2017 led a Warrnambool man to a life of crime and drugs. Kyle Gee, 29, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to drug, driving and weapon-related offences. The court heard he was arrested after Warrnambool police attended an accident scene in February following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving Gee and his motorbike about 6pm. It was then discovered there was an outstanding whereabouts alert in relation to the man. A search of his backpack uncovered 14 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of cannabis and deal bags. A taser, hunting knife, prescription medication and digital scales were also seized by officers. The court heard Gee's motorbike had fake registration plates made from paper attached to the rear of the bike. At the time of the offending, the man was on a county court correction order, as well as summons for other offences. That included driving while disqualified on July 23 last year and crashing into a brick wall on Raglan Parade on August 30. The court heard Gee was travelling against a 'no entry' sign in Warrnambool's Darling Street when he drove over a traffic island and lost control before crashing into the wall. Police attended and Gee refused to undergo a drug test. He also pleaded guilty to an assault and criminal damage at a Warrnambool property on October 14 last year. The court heard he attended the property of a man who was on bail for allegedly assaulting Gee earlier in the year. Gee used a wooden bat to smash the front window of the house before using it to assault a victim to the elbow and knee. He fled the address before returning with a group of people. Gee then used a hammer to smash the rear window of a Volkswagen Golf. On Friday, a police prosecutor told the court the fact Gee assaulted a man in a "pay-back situation" while on a community correction order was "aggravating". Rangi Vickers, representing Gee, said his client had served 78 days in custody on remand. He said Gee had spent time in jail "reflecting" and was now keen to turn his life around. He said his client accepted he'd made "a number of poor decisions over a number of years". Mr Vickers said the major catalyst to Gee's offending was being diagnosed with epilepsy in 2017. He said Gee lost his independence and turned to drugs to "make the pain go away and feel better". Gee will be assessed for another community correction order and will appear in court on April 29. He remains in custody.

