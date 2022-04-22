news, latest-news,

POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow looks likely to scratch his honest mare Paul's Regret from Caulfield on Saturday and save the five-year-old for a first-up tilt at the Wangoom Handicap on May 4. Chow entered Paul's Regret for the $250,000 Gold Sprint at Caulfield but a wide barrier draw, unsuitable track conditions and badly in at the weights are worrying the former Port Fairy footballer. "I think Paul's Regret will be staying at home on Saturday," Chow told The Standard. "The wide barrier is a worry. She would need a lot of luck from that gate. "I don't think she's well weighted and on top of that she needs a bit of sting out of the ground to show her best and looking at the weather forecast I don't think she'll get that on Saturday. "We might be better placed to run her first-up in the Wangoom. She's got a great first-up record. I'm happy with her fitness and condition. "She had a track gallop over 800 metres at Terang and she went well, if we don't go to Caulfield on Saturday we'll take her back for another gallop at Terang this week to top her off for the Wangoom." Chow has booked talented jockey Damien Thornton for Saturday's ride. Fellow local trainers Symon Wilde, Matthew Williams and Lindsey Smith have runners at Caulfield, the Victorian metropolitan meeting. Wilde saddles up Sirileo Miss and Inn Keeper while Williams runners are Sachem and Stardom Awaayts. Smith accepted with William Thomas. Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has numerous runners on the nine race program. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/ebd8c58e-127a-4fbc-a64c-c53da6bde6fb.jpg/r2_312_4128_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg