A Portland man has been charged over two alleged hit-and-runs in Portland this week. Police allege the 28-year-old man collided with another vehicle in the township on Wednesday, causing the victim's airbags to deploy. He failed to stop after the collision but was later arrested and released pending summons. Then on Thursday, the man was travelling in his 4WD vehicle to Warrnambool when he allegedly collided with a Holden sedan on the Princes Highway, causing considerable damage. A police spokesperson said the victim was a Portland resident and her vehicle was believed to have been written off. The accused man again failed to stop and the incident was reported to Port Fairy and Warrnambool police. He was then allegedly seen entering the township of Port Fairy at a fast rate of speed before stopping at a service station to fill up with fuel. Police allege members attempted to arrest the man, who pointed the fuel nozzle in their direction. Fortunately, an observing staff member quickly turned off the flow of petrol. The man was arrested at the service station and was subsequently charged with a raft of offending, including failing to stop after a collision, conduct endangering serious injury, speeding and dangerous driving. He was lodged in the Warrnambool police station cells and is expected to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.

