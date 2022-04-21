Hampden league round three teams: Clubs regain big name players

news, latest-news,

CAMPERDOWN has recalled vice-captains Luke O'Neil and Charlie Lucas in a major boost while veteran defender Brendan Richardson will also return for its clash with arch-rival Cobden. Midfielder Brayden Draffin (soreness) and Leigh Ball will miss, while Luke Molan will be an emergency. Magpies coach Neville Swayn said the inclusions would bolster for his side. "Charlie will give us some grunt around the ball and Owie (O'Neil) and Richo just strengthen up our back six," he said. Cobden mentor Dan Casey has drafted in youngster Brad Gillingham, midfielder Josh Hickey and forward Liam Loubey while Sam Darcy, Nick Kemp and Joe Hutt make way. Casey, who will return to the bench after missing the Bombers' loss to Portland due to a family holiday, said he watched the match on the plane to Darwin and saw several positives despite the defeat. He said Loubey, who did a pre-season with Geelong Football League side Colac Tigers, had earned his place after dominating the reserves this past round while Gillingham was returning after a week in isolation. Koroit has regained Jamie Lloyd and Tim Martin while Wil Petersen (ankle) and Tim McPherson (hamstring) will miss. McLaren said McPherson was pushing for selection but coaching staff opted to give him the week off to recover fully on the back of an approaching two-week bye. He said Lloyd was a professional trainer and had a thirst for improvement. "He's back from the (Greater Western Victoria) Rebels. He played with us in the win against North and was terrific," McLaren said. "Timmy (Martin) is just a really reliable defender and someone we missed against South. He didn't play the North game either but he's a really solid defender and good with his voice and instruction. "You probably don't realise how much you miss those types of players until you don't have them." North Warrnambool Eagles mentor Adam Dowie has named speedster Scotty Morter for his first game in blue and yellow against Warrnambool on Saturday. Bailey Jenkinson will also return. Dowie said Morter's outside run would hopefully suit the quality Reid Oval surface. "We thought it was a good opportunity to bring him in and see how he goes," he said. "He gives us that outside run and that's something I think most sides want to try and include. "It was something we really liked when we recruited him to the club and he's definitely earned his spot." Small forward Jarryd Lewis will miss after isolation prevented him training through the week, while spearhead Dylan Parish is unavailable due to a wedding. Bottom-placed Port Fairy hopes the return of several senior heads in coming weeks can help it launch a climb up the Hampden league ladder. The Seagulls have been without midfielders Andy McMeel, Kurt Smith and Isaac Martin for their first two fixtures of the season but players George Swarbick and Darcy Smith believe their presence in the near future will ease pressure on the struggling side. Defender Matt Sully is also nearing a return. Port Fairy - which started its rebuild under Winis Imbi in 2021 - has suffered a 202-point defeat to North Warrnambool Eagles and a 62-point loss to Terang Mortlake to start 2022 without its key personnel. "I think the next couple of weeks will be pretty exciting with some of those guys coming back in for us," Swarbrick said. Swarbrick said the Gardens Oval-based club was staying focused and trusting the process laid out by Imbi. "It's more just trying to build on our own craft rather than worrying too much about what the opposition is doing," he said. "There's a few fundamental things Winis has been working (structures) and it's about that and playing our own game really. "We're just trying to build on the season, it's always about improving. As a team and individually." Imbi said Port Fairy was unsure of its final makeup on Thursday night as COVID-19, injuries and unavailability hit. He said the club could have up to 10 changes but would confirm with clarity on Friday. The Seagulls will play South Warrnambool on Saturday. Please note, teams are supplied by clubs. The Standard has made every effort to check the accuracy but is not liable for any incorrect information. TEAMS: KOROIT B: Tom Baulch Jayden Whitehead Brett Harrington HB: Liam Hoy Mac Petersen Jack O'Sullivan C: Frazer Robb Paddy Haberfield Dallas Mooney HF: Jarrod Korewha Sam Dobson Jack Block F: Dylan McCutcheon Alex Pulling Jyron Neave R:Jeremy Hausler Will Couch Paddy O'Sullivan Int: Jake McCosh Connor Byrne Curran O'Donnell Jamie Lloyd Tim Martin In: Jamie Lloyd, Tim Martin Out: Tim McPherson, Will Petersen CAMPERDOWN B: Luke Clarke Zac Anderson Jarrod Evans HB: Luke O'Neil Angus Gordon Ash Royal C: Harry Sumner Cameron Spence Judah Dundon HF: Tim Fitzgerald Sam Gordon Josh Place F: Luke Ball Isaac Stephens Nick Jones R: Ethan Coates Zach Sinnott Toby Kent Int: Ned Payne Devon Coates Brendan Richardson Charlie Lucas In: Charlie Lucas Luke O'Neil Brendan Richardson Out: Leigh Ball Brayden Draffin COBDEN B: Louis Darcy Josh Worboys Brad Gillingham HB: Tarj Anderson Christian Koroneos Harrison Herschell C: Sam Thow Grady Rooke Josh Hickey HF: Matthew Kemp Louis Cahill Tom Spokes F: Charlie Darcy Laim Loubey Henry Robertson R: Tyler Humphrey Ryleigh McVilly Paul Pekin Int: Oliver Darcy Louis Robertson Luke Hickey Emg: Nicholas Kemp IN: Brad Gillingham Josh Hickey Laim Loubey OUT: Sam Darcy Nick Kemp Joe Hutt PORT FAIRY (AS OF THURSDAY NIGHT) FB Jack van der Aa Murray Staude George Swarbrick HB SegdaeLucardie Xavier Stevens Brent Goonan C Hamish Gleeson Kaine Mercovich James Duncan HF Brenton Dalton Jake Bartlett Darcy Smith FF Liam Kelly Matthew Sully Tom Sullivan R Carlin Gyorffy Blake Carroll Oscar Pollock INT Jakobe Gibb Harry Peake Sandy Robinson IN: Matthew Sully Jakobe Gibb Murray Staude OUT: Paddy Lee Harris Elliott SOUTH WARRNAMBOOL B: H Lee S Thompson L Mullen HB: B Rantall T Williamson X Farley C: B Beks A Stevens J Henderson HFF: R Henderson S Beks N Thompson F: J Dye D Weir T Jenkins R: O Bridgewater J Saunders J Herrmann INT: J Maher S Kelly C Gallichan In : X Farley debut Out: J Hussey (rested) HAMILTON KANGAROOS B: L.Barnes M.McMeel C.Pither HB: T.Morris C.Quinn A.Glare C: N.Fall R.Gill B.Hicks HF: H.Waldron N.Uebergang L.Uebergang F: B.Starkie D.Russell Z.Burgers R: C.Whyte A.Pepper C.Murrie Int: D.Arnold D.Rentsch H.Cook In: H.Cook C.Pither A.Glare Out: T.Cook R.Sigley H.Douglas PORTLAND B: C. Peters P. Poctor P. Haylock HB: Josh Jenner, Josh Edwards, N. Haylock C: K. Richardson, L. Huppatz, J.Walsh HF: K. Lovell A. Shepherd M. Curtis F: J. Dunlop, T. Sharp, M. England, R: B. Malcolm, D. Jackson, T. Jennings Int: Z. Stuchbery T. Oakley H. McIntyre Ins: P. Haylock Out: J.Ballantyne NORTH WARRNAMBOOL EAGLES B: Callum Grundy, Joe McKinnon, Tom James HB: Bailey Jenkinson, Tom Batten, Luke Wines C: Harry Keast, Jett Bermingham, Billie Smedts HF: Felix Jones, Adam Wines, Jackson Grundy F: Billy Hancocks, Ben Kellett, Dion Johnstone R: Nathan Vardy, Matthew Wines, Tate Porter Interchange: Ben Mugavin, Scotty Morter, Jye O'Brien TERANG MORTLAKE No team supplied WARRNAMBOOL B: Reggie Mast, James Chittick, Angus Lowe HB: Luke Cody, Otto Opperman, Thomas Ludeman C: Ethan Boyd, Damien McCorkell, Lochie Worden HF: Paddy Anderson, Sam Cowling, Liam Bidmade F: Amon Radley, Jason Rowan, Jackson Bell FOL: Ben Howard, Mitch Bidmade, Jye Turland INT: Theo Opperman, Jed Turland, Tim O'Keeffe

