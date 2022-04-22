news, latest-news,

Basketball runs deep in the Primmer family's blood. For veteran coach Lee Primmer, the sport has offered opportunity to, at some point or another, mentor each of his wife Sue and three daughters, Kristal, Courtney and Jessica. Now it's extending another generation, with Primmer's grandchildren carrying on the family legacy. On Thursday night, Primmer had the opportunity to put four of his five grandchildren - his fifth a little too young to suit up - through their paces in a 30 minute training session at the Arc. He said all were showing interest in the sport. "Lucy, the oldest, is the only one playing at the moment," he said. "She's played under 12 squad this year and I actually coached that development squad. "Jax has done Aussie Hoops and he does some training with Bobby Cunningham so he does play some games there. And Pippa and Da'Vontae, they're only six and five, they haven't started playing yet but in saying that they're not far off it." Though Courtney and Da'Vontae (Thompson) reside two hours away in Geelong, it doesn't stop the entire family from remaining heavily involved in the Warrnambool basketball scene, though that will change ahead of the Thompson's move to California later this year. "Courtney's my assistant coach with the Mermaids, so she travels down on game days or we pick her up on the way through if we play any games in Melbourne," Primmer said. Having picked up a basketball from as young as 10, Primmer's coaching career has spanned upwards of 45 years and counting. "I coached Kristal and Courtney in under 10s and two of our senior Mermaids, Katie O'Keefe and Louise Brown I coached them as well in under 10s, so it shows how old I am," he laughed. Contracted to coach the Mermaids for another season, he said he continued to find love in the craft. "You can have more impact on a final decision on the game compared to a lot of the other sports," he said of coaching basketball. "To me, you felt more involved and you talk to the team more." And while Primmer's taught many of his family members over the years, he remains steadfast on the idea of not being their only coach. "Sometimes the same message from a different person can have more of an effect than coming from the parent all the time," he said. "So I did coach them, but I made sure I had some other really good coaches that I had high respect for in town in Lester Pickett, Peter Davis and Tony Gall in particular, coach my girls. "And I did the same, I coached Jamie-Lee Pickett, Katie O'Keefe, Peter's daughter and Morgan Gall."

