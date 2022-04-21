news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 5.30pm: A V/Line spokesman has apologised for a delay in replacement coaches on the Warrnambool line. Information obtained from V/Line revealed the 1.09pm service travelling from Southern Cross to Warrnambool had to be cancelled at Geelong due to a train fault. Crews attempted to rectify the issue but the train needed to go in for repairs and was unable to continue the journey. Coaches were called in to replace the service between Geelong and Warrnambool. V/Line said crews worked as quickly as possible to source the coaches. "We thank passengers for their patience this afternoon while we worked to get them to their destination after a Warrnambool line service experienced a train fault at Geelong," a V/Line spokesman said. "Safety is our number one priority and we apologise for the delay in replacement coaches arriving for passengers to continue their journey." Earlier, 3.30pm: A disgruntled Warrnambool line passenger says a train fault at Geelong has left travellers stranded for over 90 minutes. The 1.09pm train from Southern Cross to Warrnambool terminated early at Geelong following a fault about 2pm Thursday. Passengers travelling beyond Geelong were advised to board replacement coaches to complete their journey. But one disgruntled passenger said they'd been waiting for over 90 minutes at the station for the coaches to arrive. She said the train arrived on time to Geelong but passengers were then asked to depart the carriages. "They've had to source all the coaches, they (V/Line) have been good with correspondence about the buses but it's certainly not sorted out at this point," she said about 3.30pm when replacement transport arrived. "It was a full train, there were no extra tickets when I tried to get one." The passenger said it was "a bit chaotic" as passengers were boarding and unboarding the replacement coaches trying to figure out the best way to get home. "There's a lot going on," she said. "I certainly won't be travelling on the train again if I don't have to. The last time (I travelled by train) was about five years ago and a similar thing happened." V/Line has been contacted for comment. The service apologised for the delay on Twitter. IN OTHER NEWS

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/7eda5270-8c42-4a87-91d5-dac567872fac.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg