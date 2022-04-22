news, latest-news,

Matilda Sewell is soaking up as much knowledge as she can playing alongside a host of veteran teammates this year. Amidst her second Big V campaign with Warrnambool Mermaids, the 15-year-old said she felt better accustomed to the rigour of the state wide division one competition. "At first it was overwhelming, playing against bigger bodies and coming out of junior basketball," she said. "But I think now, I'm kind of getting more used to it and I feel like, getting a few new teammates, we're starting to work together better and starting to trust each other." The Emmanuel College student believes having the likes of Amy Wormald, Katie O'Keefe, Louise Brown and Alana Strom on the floor and at training was useful for the Mermaids' younger cohort. "This year with more players that are more experienced and have been doing this for longer, it's really helpful," she said. "If I have a question I can talk to any of them about it. I had Katie coaching me (at CBL) this summer which I hadn't had before. "It's always good to have a different outlook on your game and what you could improve on. Her and (Mermaids coach) Lee (Primmer) and Brown all work together and give you lots of feedback." As well as getting her first start last round, Sewell has played a crucial role off the bench this season, averaging 6.25 points and four rebounds in 17.34 minutes on the floor. While scoring in the paint's a feature of her game, Sewell said she prided herself more on her defensive duties in the four or five position. "I'm playing a bigger role, so when I come on, I'm more thinking about helping my team with rebounds and making sure my player doesn't score on me and running the floor," she said. The Mermaids are out to record their first win at home on Saturday. Bolstered by the return of O'Keefe, Brown and Strom, Sewell said the Mermaids would aim to replicate their defensive effort from last round's win against Western Port when welcoming an undefeated Sherbrooke to The Arc. "When we play good defence, we look like a really good team," she said. "That's why we finished that game so well because we did that and then the offence just came for us." The Mermaids take the court from 5.30pm with the Seahawks to follow against Collingwood from 7.30pm.

