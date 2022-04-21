news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man allegedly brandished a knife at a city hospitality venue after he was asked for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Sonny Dow, 39, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week where he made a successful bail application. He was arrested at the weekend after police allegedly located him walking highly drug-affected on Warrnambool's Atkin Road. The court heard there was a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court on April 11. He is on bail for allegedly brandishing a stanley knife at security guards at Warrnambool's Whalers Hotel earlier this year. The court heard he became highly abusive after he was asked to show his proof of vaccination as part of the business' COVID-19 protocols. Mr Dow allegedly asked the security guards if they wanted to fight before threatening to cut them. He fled the scene before police arrival. The man was also charged with drug-related offences after a good Samaritan handed in his wallet to police, who allegedly uncovered a point of methamptemine, prescription medication and 10 deal bags with residue of methamphetamine and cannabis. On Tuesday Mr Dow was re-released on bail with strict conditions, including he reside with his mother, not use drugs and comply with an overnight curfew. He will appear in court again on May 6.

