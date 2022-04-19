news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man accused of stalking and harassing his elderly neighbour has been issued with an eviction notice. Phillip Van Os, 68, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week charged with making threats to kill and other offences. The court heard the man was placed on a 12-month community correction order on March 2 after pleading guilty to charges of similar nature against the same victim. Then on March 7, the elderly woman tried to put her bins out for road-side collection when Mr Van Os allegedly placed his own bins either side of her vehicle, blocking her from accessing the curb. The alleged offending was in contravention of a personal safety intervention order put in place to protect the victim, who said the man repeatedly tried to control her. Four days later, Mr Van Os called the woman, who didn't answer. He allegedly left a voicemail, threatening to push her over. "See how you go with a broken hip," Mr Van Os said. The court heard he allegedly made further threats on March 29, leaving the victim in fear. Police located Mr Van Os in Hamilton on April 16. It is alleged he resisted arrest and three police members were needed in order to restrain him. The man is also accused of intentionally ripping down trees located at the boundary of the property, causing considerable damage. A notice of eviction has since been issued, the court heard. Back in February, Mr Van Os was charged with breaching the safety intervention order by making threats to the same neighbour on February 25. Police said he put a postcard in her mailbox, which included threats to kill her. Police say the elderly complainant lives in a state of constant concern. The man will appear in court again on May 1.

