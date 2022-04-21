news, latest-news,

A South Warrnambool product is set to make his NAB League debut while two of the region's best under 16 players are among initial inclusions in this year's Victoria Country squad. South talent Henry Rhodes is among three inclusions for the Rebels ahead of its round four against Sydney Swans Academy on Sunday. Warrnambool's Angus Bade will miss due to VFL commitments with Western Bulldogs. "Training this week has focused on the key areas that we struggled with last week," Rebels talent manager Brooke Brown said of the team's 47-point loss to Geelong. "The boys have responded well and have looked at the vision of the game to ensure that they can learn and improve." Cobden's Flynn Penry and Camperdown's Myles Sinnott will be pushing for selection in this year's under 16 Vic Country squad when they line up in trial match at Ikon Park against Vic Metro on Sunday.

