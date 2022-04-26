news, latest-news,

A proactive approach is needed to provide playing opportunities to school-aged children in the region, according to AFL Western District participation coordinator Alicia Drew. Drew, who coordinates school-based clinics across the south-west, said it was important to get kids back playing Australian Rules following two years of COVID-19 interruptions. "Last year, we started really well," she said. "Term one we visited 12 schools in five weeks but after about May we were really COVID affected. Now with schools looking to re-engage, we want to provide these opportunities for kids that maybe aren't exposed to football in the household. We're trying to get as many kids back into footy and local sports, and trying to engage as many of our 65 primary schools as we can in the Western District." Covering schools from Casterton to Port Campbell, the grass-roots program is ground zero in encouraging juniors into Auskick programs and club-based football. "With not having access, or very limited access to community sport the last couple years, we don't want to see a gap for two years where kids haven't been given that opportunity to play," Drew said. "We want to be getting in front of as many kids as we can so they have the opportunity to experience the game that we all love." She said school clinics were a low-risk way of facilitating children's entry into the sport. "Doing a footy clinic in a school, it's a very safe, controlled environment instead of that step of having to go and find a football club," she said. "At schools, to have trained AFL staff come in and teach these programs, we get a lot of buy-in especially from those smaller schools that don't have those dedicated PE staff. From these clinics, we want kids to engage with local clubs through the NAB Auskick program." Drew said the league was also on the hunt for interested people to step in as facilitators and help roll out the program. "We're trying to develop a pool of staff we can call on and get as many boots on the ground as possible. She said their facilitators were "energetic, enthusiastic about the game and confident communicators". "One of our staff is a former basketball coach but knows a bit about footy," she said. "It's a great, fun role and it's very rewarding, teaching kids the fundamental skills of footy, the nation's sport. It might be someone's passion project, or it might suit an university student or a self employed tradie who wouldn't mind doing this for two days a week." For more information, contact Alicia Drew on 0422 571 816 or email alicia.drew@aflwesterndistrict.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/35f9ccf0-8d83-4da8-9f90-f729c32ad4e4.jpg/r224_0_4879_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg