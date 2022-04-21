Premier Speedway general manager David Mills resigns after 15 years in the job

news, latest-news,

PREMIER Speedway general manager David Mills has announced his resignation after 15 years in the top job. The passionate sporting figure first stepped into the role in 2007 and in that time transformed the iconic sport in the south-west. Mr Mills said he wanted to step back to be more present for his family. "I've been at speedway for 15 years in the all-inclusive role," Mr Mills said. "I've got teenage kids who deserve a lot more of my time and I've had the opportunity to move on to a new role which I think will mean I'll be a better father and dedicate a lot more time to their needs. "It's an exciting time and I'm certainly not resigning on ill feelings, it was very amicable and time to move on. "I feel after 15 years the club would really benefit from a fresh set of eyes and new ideas." He will step into the role as general manager of Warrnambool Basketball Incorporation. "The timing was perfect, I've had a strong interest in basketball and have been involved as a junior parent and in a volunteer capacity," Mr Mills said. He will be dabbling in a number of roles, including coaching, refereeing and court announcing. In his role he looks to improve sponsorship so the association can continue to grow and thrive, and hopes to oversee "major infrastructure changes" to ensure there's enough courts to meet the demand in Warrnambool. "It's an exciting challenge and I look forward to it," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Mills said there were many highlights in the 15 years at the helm, including the revival of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. "Looking back, when I first started in 2007, I wanted to make the annual sprintcar classic an event again. It had stalled. "That's the greatest pride I have; between 2007 and 2014 I was able to grow that event to a competitive three nights, not two. "That's one of the greatest highlights I've had." Bringing high-profile names like America's Kyle Larson to the speedway was another point of pride for Mr Mills. "To be able to have Kyle in Australia for the first time, who has grown to be one of the superstars of speedway worldwide, is something I cherish," Mr Mills said. "Working with the amazing volunteers out there and right throughout the industry as well, who I've had really great working relationships with over the journey." He's enjoyed overseeing improvements to facilities at the Sungold Stadium. "Hundreds of thousands of dollars of improvements were done thanks to the hard work of the committee," he said. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

