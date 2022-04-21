news, latest-news,

One Port Fairy resident's idea and her wanting help Ukraine war and Australian flood victims has snowballed into a huge community response raising more than $30,000. The Port Fairy Action for Ukraine & Australian Flood Victims started when resident and organiser Maggie Cavalieri decided in March to donate money raised from an annual Good Friday bike ride from Port Fairy to Macarthur to the cause. She put the call-out to other community groups to join in the month-long action with their own fundraisers and said the response - while not surprising - was overwhelming and incredible. From there, almost all corners of the community jumped on board with their own events, including ocean swimmers, two primary schools, a theatre company, dog walkers, Moyne Shire Council and the Port Fairy Cycling Club. The kindness and generosity from community members and numerous local businesses who donated goods and services was another incredible show of support, she said. "It was wonderful to see the Port Fairy community spirit united in solidarity," Mrs Cavalieri said. IN OTHER NEWS The month-long fundraising culminated with a Good Friday garden event where more than 100 people gathered for food, wine and live music. She said the Port Fairy Seaside Singers rendition of John Lennon's Imagine was a very fitting finale. "What a day it was," Mrs Cavalieri said. "What a community achievement it was. "It started with an idea - it ended with more than $30,000 raised, and a heartwarming feeling of compassion and commitment to help those victims of this unjust and cruel war, and those who have lost everything in the devastating floods in northern New South Wales and Queensland," she said. Mrs Cavalieri said the final fundraising amount was yet to be confirmed with some pledges yet to be deposited into the Port Fairy Humanitarian Fund. Money raised will be donated to aid and development organisation Save The Children Ukrainian appeal and to Australia flood appeals. Residents have also donated food, clothes and other essential items to flood-affected towns.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/794cdbcb-ad45-4db5-8ad4-fdab4009261a.jpg/r0_54_1006_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg