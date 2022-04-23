What could be better than an ice cold beer after a long drive? When you find that special place far away from the bustle of the big cities and towns, where country hospitality is on offer - the pleasure is more than doubled. There's something to be said about the joy of meeting country folk who have made it their lifelong ambition to keep their customers satisfied, and there is more than enough of that to find along the Great Ocean Road and beyond. Hit the country roads to see how the simple country pub has undergone an exciting transformation. Regional Victoria's pub restaurants excel in front bars and beer gardens, with crisp cold beer and gourmet fare. Heading off on an adventure means you could discover your very own cosy dining room complete with a boutique wine list and creative menu packed with local produce. On your trip away from the city, you will find a new breed of small batch ales, beers and spirits at Victoria's ever-growing stable of craft breweries, cideries and distilleries. Taking the time to stop and taste small batch produce and listening to our artisan producers enthuse about their passion - will soon make it your new passion. Across Melbourne and Victoria, independent breweries and boutique cideries are crafting kegs of gold and amber with unique characters based on their very own tastes. Using different hops and styles of production you are going to find yourself a tipple that you can take back home with you and show off to your city friends. And there are plenty of places to stop for a tasting, a cellar door tour, or a long, beer-matched lunch. Drop into you nearest visitors centre, or a quick online search along the road of your choice, will find you an out-of-the-way secret spot that will make some memories to cherish forever. And it's not all about beer and wine in the country. Distilleries across Victoria also open their doors for tastings of small batch spirits like artisan gin. You can also try some single malt whiskies that are just perfect for that late-night tipple. Whether you're fond of the classic afternoon gin and tonic, or love a salty single malt in the wee hours, you'll find plenty of distilled delights in Victoria, which is hitting its straps as a genuine whisky and gin destination. Wend your way across the state sampling the unique creations of small batch producers and artisanal distillers as you go. Or visit a distillery to taste the latest batch, take a tour, or sign up for a masterclass to delve deeper into the craft. And then rest your head on clean fresh pillows after a delicious dinner in-house at your newly-found inn or hotel to complete your relaxing breakaway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/97TCrSSS8eL4SJes3fJpUu/a19c8ab2-932a-4f30-b874-aeb71dc12546.jpg/r0_268_4832_2998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A break into regional Victoria is just what you need

Whether you're fond of the classic afternoon gin and tonic, or love a salty single malt in the wee hours, you'll find plenty of distilled delights in Victoria, which is hitting its straps as a genuine whisky and gin destination. Wend your way across the state sampling the unique creations of small batch producers and artisanal distillers as you go. Or visit a distillery to taste the latest batch, take a tour, or sign up for a masterclass to delve deeper into the craft. And then rest your head on clean fresh pillows after a delicious dinner in-house at your newly-found inn or hotel to complete your relaxing breakaway.