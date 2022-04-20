League names open, division one best and fairest in honour of legends

news, latest-news,

HAMPDEN league is celebrating two of its ever-present legends with the open and division one netball best and fairest awards named in their honour. On Wednesday the league revealed its open medal would be named after North Warrnambool Eagles champion coach Dot Jenkins, while the division one prize would be named the Tracey Baker Medal after the recently-retired Camperdown icon. A Hampden league statement said it was "honoured to recognise two outstanding members of (its) community". "Netball has now been part of the Hampden league since 1987," it said. "The HFNL acknowledges and celebrates the significant contributions of many throughout its netball history. "When deliberating suitable candidates for the naming of these awards, the HFNL consulted various stakeholders throughout the league and the community, assessing suitability against a range of criteria including a minimum 25 years' service to netball in the league, played and coached at the highest level within the league and significant contributions both on and off the court." It said with the long-standing history of the Maskell and Lew Kelly medals for senior and reserves football, it was delighted its netball counterparts would have a chance to enrich the history of the league. Jenkins started as a player at Mortlake in 1987. She captain-coached the Cats to an A grade premiership in 1992 before embarking on a long coaching career at North Warrnambool. Baker, meanwhile, played 448 A grade/open matches for Camperdown and was a two-time best and fairest in 1992 and 2012. MORE TO COME Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/bf680d41-c6bb-49a0-94fc-27f71718135d.jpg/r2_165_4951_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg