In memory of her father who passed away from Leukaemia, Warrnambool's Elizabeth Delaney is colouring her hair for a cure. She, along with nephew, Camperdown-born Tyson Delaney are raising money for the World's Greatest Shave. For the second year running, Ms Delaney is colouring her hair, while Tyson is getting his shaved off, following the member's draw at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club function room on Friday evening. Last year they raised more than $300. Ms Delaney's father was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia about 14 years ago, and passed away in 2015. "He went in for a knee replacement and they picked up an abnormality in a blood test," she said. SHOWS: 1927 at Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-10pm. Port Fairy Spring Music Festival presents Josh Piterman at Reardon Theatre, from 7.30-9.30pm and Sunday. ART: Carmel Wallace: Into The Woods and Barry Tate: Casino Cathedral exhibition launcH at Warrnambool Art Gallery, 6-8pm. LIVE MUSIC: Joe Gardner and Maddie Jackway at 56 Curdie Street, Cobden, from 7pm. Flynn Gurry at The Cally Hamilton, from 9pm. Sam Grayson at Seanchai Irish Bar. ACTIVITIES: Triton Woodworkers, 10am-3pm and kids craft clothes pin people, 11am-2pm AT Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village. FUNDRAISER: Warrnambool Wolves and Port Fairy Plovers charity soccer match for The Bandari Project at Harris Street Reserve, from noon. LIVE MUSIC: Lloyd Spiegel, Lisa Baird and Tim Burnham at Portland Arts Centre, 7.30-9.30pm, Josh Taylor at Railway View Hotel Timboon, Mark and Gonz at Cally Hotel, from 8pm, The Monaros and The Glycereens at Port Campbell Hotel, Temper Street at The Cally Hamilton, from 9.30pm. COMEDY: Luke Kidgell and Blake Pavey at City Memorial Bowls Club, 6.30 and 9pm. CONCERT: Heavenly Gems at Warrnambool Anglican Church, from 7pm. CELEBRATION: Western Plains Spinners and Weavers 50 year anniversary open day of spinning, weaving, felting and handicrafts, items for sale, the building next to Mortlake Soldiers Memorial Hall, Shaw Street, 10am-2pm. MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 9am-1pm. KIDS: Family play day at Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10am-noon. The Dinomaniacs at Warrnambool Football Netball Club, 10.30am-noon. GALLERY: Carmel Wallace artist talk at Warrnambool Art Gallery, 11am-noon. EASTER: Family Fun and Games Day at Apex Park, Camperdown, 10am-1pm. FESTIVAL: Hooked on Portland 10am-8pm and 10am-4pm (Sunday). KIDS: The Dinomaniacs at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, from 10.30-11.30am. LIVE MUSIC: Wade at Cally Hotel, from 4pm, twenties style jazz swing at Fletcher Jones Gardens, from 2pm, Ghost Riders at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 3pm, Lost in Suburbia at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm, Caetline Martin at Cally Hotel Hamilton, from 5.30pm. EASTER: Warrnambool Uniting Church, morning tea and cake showcase from 10am and songs of praise from 10.30am. MARKET: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market at Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm. SPEEDWAY: A variety of races at Simpson Speedway, 3-7pm. FUNDRAISER: Women in Sport charity forum for Rare Ovarian Cancer research at Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, 5-9pm.

