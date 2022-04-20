news, latest-news,

Champion jockey Damien Oliver has been booked by in-form trainer Lindsey Smith for rides in the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup and $200,000 Wangoom Handicap at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Oliver joins other high profile jockeys Hugh Bowman, Jamie Kah and Chad Schofield who have already indicated they will be riding at Victoria's premier three-day racing carnival. Smith said he's delighted to have secured Oliver for rides on Queen Takes King in the Warrnambool Cup while Triple Missile will be his Wangoom Handicap mount. "It's great to get Ollie on my runners in the two feature flat races," the Warrnambool-based trainer told The Standard. "I rate Ollie as the best jockey. I've had a bit of luck with him over the years and I hope it continues over the carnival." Oliver is no stranger to the Warrnambool Cup or Wangoom Handicap. He won the 2001 cup on Samosiera while Order Of Command was his Wangoom winner in 2020. Queen Takes King and Triple Missile have been in Smith's Warrnambool stable for a week after starting their campaigns in his Perth stables. "Both horses are in great condition," he said. "I earmarked Queen Takes King for the Warrnambool Cup a few months ago. I've been happy with her three runs in this preparation while Triple Missile has been kept fresh for the Wangoom. He's got an excellent first-up record." Smith, who trained two winners at Geelong on Tuesday won the 2020 Warrnambool Cup with Too Close The Sun.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/9e7acfcf-9cff-49b7-8151-c8c8d89821d2.jpg/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg