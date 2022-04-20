'It's been positive': Flag fancy upbeat on start

news, latest-news,

SOPHIE Hinkley has branded Cobden's challenging start to the Hampden league campaign a major positive as the Bombers eye up their first open premiership. The third-year coach expects the learnings from two tough fixtures - a loss to South Warrnambool at home and a road victory over Portland - to hold her side in good stead. Hinkley said her players were positive and grounded heading into a round three clash with Camperdown, a traditional foe. "The maturity we have in the group now... The players have all taken it upon themselves to see how they can improve individually to really improve our game as a team," she said. "It also gives us the opportunity to commit the gameplan as a whole which they all seem to be doing. I was away against Portland and it was probably a great opportunity in that (former coach and current captain) Nadine McNamara was going to coach but had to isolate. "Molly Hutt coached and I think that was a great opportunity for our team to work through what we need to work through. I watched via a stream and I was really impressed with the feedback Molly was giving and the feedback they were giving each other. It showed they know our gameplan and what we want our netball to look like. "I think the start has been really positive. We're just looking forward to having a good run at a few games now because we've been a bit stop-start." Hinkley said Camperdown, well-drilled under returning coach Leah Sinnott, were a tough prospect. "Camperdown have recruited a tall shooter in the off-season so it gives us another chance to work out how we tackle that, like we did against South with (Hollie Phillips)," she said. "We'll be making sure we're working hard to hit the ground running. We had a slow start against South so we want to be building that consistency."

